Another charge for alleged au pair fraud

By AAP Newswire

Samantha Azzopardi (file image) - AAP

A woman accused of posing as an au pair to take people's children in Victoria has been slapped with another child stealing charge.

Samantha Azzopardi was accused of fraudulently taking the three children between December 2018 and November 2019.

The 31-year-old is now charged with a fourth child stealing offence from July last year, according to documents released by Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 54 charges against Azzopardi include allegations she forged documents to pass herself off as a qualified au pair named Harper Hernandez, dishonestly obtaining $6500 over six months.

The court was told she had targeted three families using different names and various pretences.

At one point, she allegedly pretended to be a talent scout.

Azzopardi is also accused of pretending to be a nurse named Sakah to dishonestly obtain a uniform from Lowther Hall Anglican Grammar School at Essendon in October 2019.

Her lawyers asked for permission to question three of her alleged victims - two parents and a child - in court about the accused fraudster's identity.

But magistrate Donna Bakos knocked back the request and queried the grounds on which Azzopardi planned to defend the allegations.

"It's not good enough to say she disagrees with evidence. It's not good enough to say she wants to plead not guilty," the magistrate said.

Azzopardi's case is due back in court for a further committal mention on July 13.

