National

Moselmane: I’m not suspect in AFP probe

By AAP Newswire

NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane. - AAP

1 of 1

Embattled NSW Labor upper-house member Shaoquett Moselmane has denied he is the subject of a federal police and ASIO investigation into foreign inteference which culminated in raids on his south Sydney home and parliamentary office.

Mr Moselmane called an impromptu press conference on Monday to say the authorities' investigation related to other individuals who may have sought to advance the goals of the Chinese government, but did not extend to him.

Mr Moselmane was last week suspended from NSW Labor and will no longer sit in the parliamentary caucus after the raid on his Rockdale home.

He stood down as assistant president of the NSW upper house in April after praising Chinese President Xi's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Mr Xi had demonstrated "unswerving leadership" and decisiveness.

But on Monday he stood by those views, saying they were also promulgated by the likes of US President Donald Trump and the World Health Organisation.

"The federal agents have a job to do and it is imperative that they do their job without state and federal political interference. I am under no illusion that this is a serious investigation, the first of its time, precedents will be set," Mr Moselmane told reporters.

