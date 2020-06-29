Moselmane: I’m not suspect in AFP probe

5370537724001

Embattled NSW Labor upper-house member Shaoquett Moselmane has denied he is the subject of a federal police and ASIO investigation into foreign inteference which culminated in raids on his south Sydney home and parliamentary office.

Mr Moselmane called an impromptu press conference on Monday to say the authorities' investigation related to other individuals who may have sought to advance the goals of the Chinese government, but did not extend to him.