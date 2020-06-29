National

Fears research changes hurt Aussie health

By AAP Newswire

The health of Australians would be harmed by proposed tax changes to research and development, the nation's peak medicines body fears.

Medicines Australia chief Elizabeth de Somer has told a Senate inquiry a tax-related bill would lead to even less investment in research and development in Australia.

"The proposed changes in the bill would be detrimental to Australia's health and productivity at the best of times, but especially so when we are faced with the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 and Australia's health and economic recovery," she said on Monday.

Ms de Somer says the changes disincentivise companies from manufacturing in Australia if they also conduct research and development.

The current system plays a big role in making Australia attractive for research and development, including clinical trials to ensure patients have early access for the latest medicines, she added.

"That includes being closer to the head of the queue if and when a COVID-19 vaccine is developed."

The bill makes a number of changes, including getting rid of the flat premium for companies with an annual turnover above $20 million.

Instead, the premium would increase as a company's research and development intensity does.

Respiratory disorder medical device company ResMed says such a structure makes Australia a less attractive place to invest, and creates an overly complex system for investment decisions.

The bill also changes the maximum amount of research and development expenditure eligible for concessional tax offsets from $100 million to $150 million each year.

