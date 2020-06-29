National

Melbourne accountant jailed for fraud

By AAP Newswire

Exterior picture of the County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An accountant who defrauded a Melbourne automotive company of more than half a million dollars to feed her gambling addiction has been jailed.

Natasha Kovacevic created fake invoices totalling $631,698 while working for manufacturer Clutch Industries between 2013 and 2017.

The 40-year-old used the money to gamble before being sprung following an audit and was jailed in the County Court of Victoria on Monday for a year.

She will serve the prison sentence with her young child and must also complete a serve a two-year community correction order, including 150 hours of unpaid work and mental health treatment, after being released.

Judge Mark Dean said Kovacevic acted with a "planned and thoroughly criminal dishonesty".

A psychological report found she had a pervasive sense of entitlement.

Over four years, Kovacevic used her job as company accountant to cover up 123 dodgy transactions, purportedly to a legitimate car parts company.

Instead she used the money to feed her gambling addiction, withdrawing a total of $866,980 from various ATMs.

Kovacevic was caught after she resigned and the Thomastown-based company took civil action against her.

She went on to plead guilty to five counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception and underwent counselling for her gambling addiction.

Latest articles

News

Date set for announcement over JobKeeper program

The third week in July will be when the country will know its economic fate, according to Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum. Last week Mr Drum responded to State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed’s calls for him to argue the case for...

Morgan Dyer
News

First toilet paper, now surge in caravans sales

First it was toilet paper, now it’s caravans. Shepparton’s Donway Caravans have sold out. But they aren’t not the only ones, as dealerships across the country are reporting a surge in the sale and interest in caravans in light of the...

Morgan Dyer
Education

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause. SRC prefects Chloe Charnstrom and Sam Brown led the fundraising effort last...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire