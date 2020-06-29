Seven new NSW COVID-19 cases, all in hotel

NSW has reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in returned travellers staying in hotel quarantine.

The new cases came from more than 11,800 tests done in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, with no NSW patients currently in intensive care.

There have been 3184 COVID-19 cases to date in NSW.

Three new COVID-19 cases were on Sunday reported in NSW, including a 34-year-old man who was part of an overseas cargo airline crew who became unwell in transit.

NSW Health's Dr Michael Douglas said on Sunday close contacts of the airline worker had been identified and further investigations were underway.

Some 3391 symptomatic returned travellers have been tested in hotels since March 29, with 107 of those - about three per cent - testing positive to the virus.

NSW Health is still discouraging travel to and from areas of Melbourne with COVID-19 outbreaks and for any recent returnees from Melbourne to avoid aged care facilities.

Following the spike of cases in Victoria - where the number of new coronavirus diagnoses has grown by double digits every day for more than a week - NSW has announced it will turn away football fans from its southern neighbour.

NRL and AFL spectators trying to enter NSW stadiums from Wednesday are likely to be required to show their driver's licence to prove they're not from Victoria.

Meanwhile, the state government said on Sunday visits to parklands and gardens around Sydney have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.