Backyard dig to find missing Melbourne mum

By AAP Newswire

A Melbourne backyard will be dug up in the search for a mum who went missing more than 40 years ago.

Veronica Green, who would now be 82-years-old, was 38 when she was last seen on February 13, 1976.

Her disappearance left behind her two children aged 14 and seven at the time.

Police have made a number of inquires and investigated several reported sightings in subsequent years, but none have been confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Allan Day said new information had come to light earlier in the year following media reports about Ms Green's disappearance.

"We just felt that there was sufficient reason to conduct a search on the property to determine whether or not we can find any relevant evidence," Det Sgt Day told 3AW on Monday.

Police are are keeping an open mind about what happened to Ms Day, including the possibility of foul play.

"We would certainly consider her disappearance to be suspicious, but we can't be 100 per cent certain that she's met with foul play," Det Sgt Day said.

"There are other possibilities, but certainly we would consider it to be suspicious."

On the day of her disappearance, Ms Green left her Ardeer home in her grey Morris Minor and drove to the Albion railway station, where she parked and caught the train to work in Melbourne.

She never returned to pick the vehicle up.

Ms Green left all of her possessions at her home and has not been seen or heard from since.

The excavation of the backyard of a property will start on Monday under the Coroner's authority, and it is expected to take about five days.

The house has changed owners several times over the last 44 years and the current residents are not related or connected to Ms Green.

