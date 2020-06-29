Leaked documents reveal mine’s gas woes

National
Leaked documents reveal mine’s gas woesBy AAP Newswire
A Queensland coal mine recorded dangerous methane levels at least 98 times in the four years before a blast severely injured five workers.
Internal state government and corporate documents, cited by The Australian, show Anglo American's Grosvenor underground mine was plagued by "high-potential incidents".
They also show the government's mines inspectorate repeatedly visited the underground site, but never ordered Anglo to suspend operations.