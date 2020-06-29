National

Reward of $1 mln to solve Syd boy’s death

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Arthur Haines - AAP

A reward to help find the person who killed a Sydney boy in a house fire has been boosted from $100,000 to $1 million.

Arthur Haines was staying at a friend's house in Waterloo on April 9, 1998, when it was set alight.

The 13-year-old suffered severe burns in the blaze and died in hospital almost three months later.

No one has ever been charged.

Police said the case was referred in January for re-investigation by homicide squad detectives.

On the anniversary of Arthur's death, the NSW government has increased the reward for information to $1 million.

