National

SA moves to lowest virus restriction level

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of South Australian Premier Steven Marshall - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia is continuing to lift COVID-19 restrictions, with the state moving to its lowest level since measures were first imposed to contain the virus.

From Monday SA moves to stage three, which includes relaxing density requirements for pubs, bars and restaurants - with one person allowed for every two square metres.

Large venues such as Adelaide Oval will be free to cater for up to 50 per cent of their normal capacity, provided health officials have approved their safety plans.

The Adelaide Casino will also reopen.

Premier Steven Marshall says the changes will allow more businesses to open and employ more people.

"But it's not a time to get complacent. It's up to all of us to heed the health messages," he said.

"If you're sick, stay home. If you have cold and flu symptoms, get tested. And keep up good hygiene practices."

SA reported no new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the state's run of days without a new infection to more than a month.

However, 250 repatriated Australians arrived in Adelaide from India on Saturday and local health officials have warned that could result in some new cases.

They are spending the two weeks in supervised quarantine to limit any spread to the wider community.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said all those arriving in SA were tested when they landed and would be checked while in isolation.

"What we've seen interstate is about five to 10 per cent of travellers returning from the subcontinent have tested positive on their arrival," Mr Wade said.

"If we see similar figures in SA we could expect up to 25 new cases."

Latest articles

News

Festival still waiting for more restrictions to ease

Forecast rules relating to festivals and music events in NSW could pave the way for the Strawberry Fields Festival to go ahead as scheduled this year. The National Cabinet has flagged that cultural and sporting events at outdoor venues with a maximum...

Daniel Hughes
News

Foreshore building tenders open

Four new design concepts for the Tocumwal Foreshore have been submitted to Berrigan Shire Council as part of the tender process to build a new dining, retail and visitor information building. Three of the new designs will now be formally assessed...

Daniel Hughes
News

Let the Top Dog judging begin

Ten local pups are vying for the title of Top Dog for the Southern Riverina News readership area.

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire