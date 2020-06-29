National

Vic COVID-19 cases hit three-month high

By AAP Newswire

Professor Brett Sutton, Victoria's Chief Health Officer. - AAP

1 of 1

Health authorities are considering putting Victoria's coronavirus hotspots in lockdown as the number of new infections in the state continues to grow.

Victoria recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily total in the state since April 2 when 68 cases were detected.

Only four of the new cases were linked to known outbreaks, with 26 detected through routine testing and 19 under investigation.

Premier Daniel Andrews said authorities are waiting on the full results of the three-day coronavirus testing blitz in 10 suburban hotspots to come through before deciding on any further measures to contain the virus.

He has not ruled out a lockdown for the worst-affected areas.

"That is not our preference but we'll do it if we need to," he said.

Plans to ease restrictions were put on hold by the state government last week, while the number of visitors allowed at homes was reduced to five.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said it will not be clear for another five to six days how successful the interventions have been in containing the virus.

"If it continues to increase, I think those are the circumstances where you think about an additional intervention, and especially if it is localised in a particular postcode or a particular suburb," Professor Sutton said.

On Sunday, they announced returned overseas travellers would be forced to submit to coronavirus testing or face an additional 10 days in hotel quarantine.

The move comes after it was revealed 30 per cent of returned travellers had been refusing tests.

Mr Andrews explained many were young children whose parents did not wish them to undergo uncomfortable nose and throat swabs.

"It is not a pleasant procedure," he said.

Less-invasive saliva tests, developed by the Doherty Institute, are now being rolled out.

Latest articles

News

Festival still waiting for more restrictions to ease

Forecast rules relating to festivals and music events in NSW could pave the way for the Strawberry Fields Festival to go ahead as scheduled this year. The National Cabinet has flagged that cultural and sporting events at outdoor venues with a maximum...

Daniel Hughes
News

Foreshore building tenders open

Four new design concepts for the Tocumwal Foreshore have been submitted to Berrigan Shire Council as part of the tender process to build a new dining, retail and visitor information building. Three of the new designs will now be formally assessed...

Daniel Hughes
News

Let the Top Dog judging begin

Ten local pups are vying for the title of Top Dog for the Southern Riverina News readership area.

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire