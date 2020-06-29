Billion-dollar aid for NSW roads, economy

National

Some $1 billion in federal and NSW government funding is set to be unlocked to create jobs and boost the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is on Monday expected to reveal details of the federal and state funding agreement, including $398 million to make country roads safer and $382 million for local councils to upgrade roads.

Another $240 million is expected to go towards reducing congestion in Sydney, with an estimated 5450 jobs to be generated by the combined road projects.

"Partnering with state and territory governments to invest in more major infrastructure projects across Australia is a key part of our JobMaker plan to rebuild our economy and create more jobs," Mr Morrison told The Daily Telegraph.

NSW is chipping in $569 million in funding, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian said building infrastructure would be key to the state's economic recovery.

"Projects equal jobs and fast-tracking these infrastructure projects are more important than ever as the economy recovers from the pandemic," she said.

