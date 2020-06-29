National

Jobs bonanza plan to reach zero emissions

By AAP Newswire

Energy storage projects, housing retrofits, zero-energy social housing and electric transport are key pillars of a plan to create 1.8 million jobs while reducing carbon emissions.

Beyond Zero Emissions will unveil the plan on Monday, which it says will help Australia position itself as a global renewable energy superpower.

The group says the framework will modernise industries, help to reskill workers and reduce power bills.

Beyond Zero Emissions chair Eytan Lenko says that recent figures indicating more than 830,000 jobs had been lost since March show urgent action is needed.

"We want industry, communities and investors to build on this framework to generate the best ideas and work with key partners and private capital to assist governments where possible to rebuild our economy," he said.

The jobs plan is being launched with Atlassian co-chief Mike Cannon-Brookes, former Macquarie Bank and Origin Energy chair Kevin McCann, chief of First State Super Deanne Stewart and creator of the Paris agreement Christiana Figueres.

Mr Cannon-Brookes said the plan is bold but doable.

"This plan shows the way to a green - and gold - economic recovery that will set us up for decades to come," he said.

The jobs plan includes accelerating new energy transmission and storage projects so there's a surplus of cheap, clean energy.

It also looks at establishing a national housing retrofit program to help millions of low-income households slash their bills.

Beyond Zero Emissions is advocating for 150,000 zero-energy social housing builds, electrified transport infrastructure and land restoration to help ecosystems recover from bushfires.

The plan also proposes upgrading aluminium smelters so they can embrace more renewables, as well as developing "green" steel-making using hydrogen.

