National

Resources exports to reach a record $293b

By AAP Newswire

Kalgoorlie superpit gold mining operation in WA - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's energy and resources exports are expected to hit a record $293 billion this financial year, with the ripple effect of coronavirus hurting forecasts over the next few years.

A government report on the sector released on Monday looks at how the coronavirus pandemic will change the outlook for energy and resources production and exports.

It found the outlook is still relatively strong despite COVID-19 affecting the sector in various ways.

Falling prices in energy commodities are being outweighed by strong gold and iron ore prices, the Resources and Energy Quarterly says.

Although prices for other commodities such as coal and liquefied natural gas have fallen, export volumes for most commodities have been resilient.

Resources and energy export earnings are expected to dip to $263 billion next financial year and $255 billion the year after.

This fall from record highs will be caused by lower prices for iron ore, LNG and coal.

But the forecasts could be further hurt by a second outbreak of coronavirus, a surge in trade tensions or a slower than expected global recovery.

However, the report says it's likely the sector will buffer the Australian economy against external headwinds.

Latest articles

Sport

Masters locked in

It is game on for Goulburn Valley Giants. The AFL Masters outfit — and its regional opponents like Echuca-Moama United and Benalla-based Samaria Suns — will be among the few over-age footballers to take to the field this year after it...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Clunk, clunk, clunk. Can you hear that sound? It is the sound of hundreds of mugs on an assembly line, freshly made and ready to be plastered with Payney’s Punt on the side. We are back for another edition and after three soul searching weekends, we...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Sporting codes reveal updated return to train and play guidelines

Three of Victoria’s biggest winter sporting codes have revealed their updated return to train and play protocols. Following the State Government’s decision to tighten coronavirus restrictions, AFL Victoria, Football Victoria and Netball Victori...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire