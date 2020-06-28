National

Protesters march on asylum seeker hotel

By AAP Newswire

Protesters rally for asylum seekers detained a Brisbane hotel - AAP

1 of 1

Several hundred protesters have braved overcast and cool and drizzly conditions to again march on an inner Brisbane hotel demanding the release of asylum seekers held there.

In a repeat of last week's rally, the protesters, many wearing face masks, first gathered in a park behind The Pineapple Hotel near the Gabba.

They then marched about 100m to the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel & Apartments where some 120 men were being detained.

The majority came to Australia under medivac and have been confined to the hotel for up to 12 months although some have been in detention, overall, for almost seven years.

The protesters clogged side streets and chanted "freedom for refugees" as police watched on.

It's the third straight week that Refugee Solidarity Brisbane/Meanjin has organised the rally and have promised to protest to bring attention to the plight of the asylum seekers.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Latest articles

News

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause. SRC prefects Chloe Charnstrom and Sam Brown led the fundraising effort last...

Madi Chwasta
News

Grants available to increase security for community groups

Sports clubs and community groups can apply for Victorian Government grants that will provide funding to install public safety and security. The Community Safety Infrastructure program offers grants of between $25 000 and $500 000...

James Bennett
News

Barooga Sporties health and fitness centre to reopen

In a massive win for the community, Barooga Sporties health and fitness is set to reopen following funding commitments from both Berrigan and Moira Shire councils. Moira Shire Council committed to matching Berrigan Shire’s $50 000 funding for...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire