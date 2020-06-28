National

eSafety Commissioner gets additional $10m

By AAP Newswire

Typing at keyboard - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government providing $10 million to further boost online safety through the eSafety Commissioner after seeing an explosion in internet usage.

Cyber Safety Minister Paul Fletcher says traffic over the NBN has increased by around 70 per cent during the day with lots more people working and studying from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The extra internet usage is a very good thing but a small proportion of human interactions online are bad ones," Mr Fletcher told ABC television's Insiders program on Sunday.

"That's why the eSafety Commissioner is there to support Australians who have been the victim of cyber bullying, unauthorised sharing of intimate images and so on."

Latest articles

AFL

Last-gasp loss adds to Bombers frustration

An unsettling week for Essendon has finished with a gut-wrenching one-point loss to Carlton at the MCG.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Fyfe hurt as Suns beat Dockers in AFL

Fremantle captain Nat Fyfe injured a hamstring as the Dockers’ winless start to the AFL season continued with a 13-point loss to Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Blues hold off Bombers in AFL thriller

Carlton have come from behind to score a thrilling one-point AFL win over Essendon at the MCG.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire