Govt to boost dole pay permanently: report

The federal government won't reduce the country's dole payments to the amount that the unemployed were receiving in the pre-coronavirus era, a media report says. News Corp Australia newspapers cite senior ministers as saying the JobSeeker unemployment benefits formerly known as Newstart will increase from $565.70 a fortnight to $715.70. The government temporarily raised the welfare payment from a base rate of $565.70 a fortnight to $1115.70 during the pandemic, a change due to end in September. News Corp reports Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is likely to announce a permanent boost to unemployment benefit payments in the mini-budget in July.