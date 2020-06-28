Concerns after Victorian COVID-19 outbreak

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is concerned that about one-third of people quarantined in Melbourne hotels are refusing COVID-19 tests as his home state recorded 41 new infections.

Of the new cases, eight are linked to known outbreaks, one is a returned traveller, 13 are from routine testing and 19 are being investigated.

Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman said returned travellers who refused a test were reckless and he called for mandatory testing.

Mr Frydenberg noted people quarantined in NSW who refused a test were being retained for longer than the standard 14 days.

"Ultimately, if someone gets the coronavirus, they are endangering the lives of others across the community," he said in Melbourne on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mr Frydenberg has been assured by the major banks they will assist customers through the pandemic and beyond September when the six-month mortgage repayment deferral ends.

In Adelaide, more than 250 Australians have returned home and will be quarantined in a hotel for two weeks.

South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade has warned COVID-19 cases should be expected among the passengers.

Six new cases were reported in NSW, with five in hotel quarantine and one a man in his 70s from Sydney's west.

Queensland and Western Australia recorded no new infections.

There are now 7640 confirmed virus cases across the country, which has seen 104 people die, including two in the past week.