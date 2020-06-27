National

Eden-Monaro voters want JobKeeper extended

By AAP Newswire

Timber mill workers in Eden, NSW. - AAP



Almost two-thirds of voters in the NSW electorate of Eden-Monaro want the Morrison government's JobKeeper program extended for some or all industries beyond its legislated cut-off in September.

A new survey by uComms for the Australia Institute found nearly half of the 643 residents polled want it extended for certain industries, while one in five want the extension applied to all industries.

"The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are profound and will be long lasting," Australia Institute executive director Ben Oquist said.

He said like many communities around Australia, Eden-Monaro has been severely hit by both COVID-19 and the summer bushfires.

"The economic impacts of those crises will be felt well beyond September and the voters want to see the economic support from this government do the same," he said.

Treasury is presently reviewing the $1500 per fortnight JobKeeper payment - a key support measure during the pandemic.

However, the results of the review won't be known until July 23, when Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hands down an economic update.

Voters in Eden-Monaro go to the polls next Saturday, July 4, for a by-election triggered by former Labor MP Mike Kelly retiring because of ill health.

In her virtual campaign launch last weekend, Labor candidate Kristy McBain said it was "just not good enough" that the government was keeping the review's findings secret until after the by-election.

