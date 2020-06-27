Repatriated Aussies arrive in Adelaide

More than 250 repatriated Australians have returned home and will begin a two-week supervised quarantine in an Adelaide hotel.

The passengers arrived at Adelaide Airport on Saturday morning on a flight from Mumbai via Singapore.

Authorities wore face masks and provided hand sanitiser to each of the passengers before they were transferred to the Pullman hotel in the CBD by bus.

On Friday, Health Minister Stephen Wade said a number of COVID-19 cases should be expected among the returning passengers.

But he said all those arriving in SA would be tested when they landed and while in isolation.

"What we've seen interstate is about five to 10 per cent of travellers returning from the subcontinent have tested positive on their arrival," Mr Wade said.

"If we see similar figures in SA we could expect up to 25 new cases from these planes."

In May, about 680 repatriated Aussies also flew into Adelaide on two separate flights from India.

They were isolated in two hotels in the city, with none testing positive for COVID-19.