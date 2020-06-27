Thermometers sent to Vic holiday spots

Almost 5000 thermometers are being shipped to Victorian vacation spots as the state nervously enters the school holidays in the midst of a resurgent coronavirus crisis.

The state government is distributing about 4800 of the infrared thermometers while testing clinics will be set up on the Great Ocean Road and in the Victorian Alps to coincide with the holidays.

The health advice for Victorians is that they can travel within the state during the fortnight of the school holidays - as long as they are healthy.

Anyone with virus symptoms, however mild, must stay home and undergo testing.

Victoria recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the state racked up a 10th day of new cases in the double digits.

That is in stark contrast to the rest of the country. On Thursday, there were only four new cases outside Victoria, all in NSW.

Of the state's 1947 total cases, 183 are active including six people in hospital.

It also emerged on Friday that almost a third of returned travellers in hotel quarantine in Victoria have been refusing to be tested for coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said about 30 per cent of international travellers were refusing to be tested despite multiple offers during their 14-day stay.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said people in hotel quarantine need to be tested for the virus at the start and end of their stay.

"That 30 per cent is quite a high rate, other states haven't seen the same rate of refusal," he said in Canberra on Friday.

"But states have the powers ... to say to someone, 'Well, we won't let you out of quarantine until you've been tested and had a clear test'.

"We will ... make sure that people understand before they come that this is a requirement. I think most people will co-operate with that arrangement."

Victoria has ramped up testing, conducting 20,000 since Thursday, bringing the total tests in the state to more than 736,000.

The state is concentrating its testing efforts on 10 suburbs with high community transmission: Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham.

Public health officials are doorknocking the streets of the six local government areas identified as COVID-19 hot spots to ensure residents are doing the right thing.

These areas are the Melbourne municipalities of Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume and Moreland.

As the state's cases climb, up to 200 specialist medical and support personnel from the Australian Defence Force will be called in to help with the testing blitz from Saturday.

The number was revised down from the 1000 the government earlier requested.

More than 1700 people have recovered from the virus in Victoria while 20 have died.