National

Federal police raid NSW Labor MP’s home

By AAP Newswire

Federal officers enter the home of NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane - AAP

1 of 1

A NSW Labor MP has been suspended from the party and will no longer sit in the parliamentary caucus after his Sydney home was searched amid claims of foreign interference.

Shaoquett Moselmane has recently spoken and written articles in support of China's leader Xi Jinping but kept a low profile on Friday following the raid by federal police and ASIO.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay says she had been told officers had entered Mr Moselmane's Rockdale home and also had a warrant for his parliamentary office.

Asked if the searches related to suspicions of Chinese government infiltration, Ms McKay said: "No, this came as a surprise to me.

"It's dreadfully concerning, it's terrible," she added.

She confirmed Mr Moselmane's membership of NSW Labor had been suspended and the upper house MP will no longer sit in the parliamentary caucus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was aware of an investigation that had been going on for some time which "elevated to a new level today."

He described the developments in Sydney as "extremely serious".

Mr Moselmane, who has been in NSW parliament since 2009, is reported to have made repeated trips to China, where he has met with Chinese Communist Party members.

He stood down as assistant president of the NSW upper house in April after praising Chinese President Xi's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Mr Xi had demonstrated "unswerving leadership" and decisiveness.

He also reportedly warned the "obsolete scum of white Australia" was resurgent in spreading Sinophobia in an opinion piece he wrote for the East China Normal University.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Clunk, clunk, clunk. Can you hear that sound? It is the sound of hundreds of mugs on an assembly line, freshly made and ready to be plastered with Payney’s Punt on the side. We are back for another edition and after three soul searching weekends, we...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Sporting codes reveal updated return to train and play guidelines

Three of Victoria’s biggest winter sporting codes have revealed their updated return to train and play protocols. Following the State Government’s decision to tighten coronavirus restrictions, AFL Victoria, Football Victoria and Netball Victori...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Tallygaroopna senior football coach steps down from role

Tallygaroopna Football Club senior coach Kevin O’Donoghue will not be at the helm next year due to family reasons. With the Kyabram District Football Netball League season cancelled, O’Donoghue’s tenure ends after two seasons and two back-to-back...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire