Man jailed 16 years for colossal meth haul

By AAP Newswire

A Sydney man who tried to hide a "colossal" amount of methylamphetamine worth millions of dollars in his utility has been sentenced to 16-and-a-half years in a WA prison.

John Joseph Cain, 44, was arrested in June 2018 after police stopped him on the Great Eastern Highway, in the state's Wheatbelt region, following a tip-off to Crime Stoppers.

The WA District Court heard almost 25 kilograms of methylamphetamine, with a purity of up to 82 per cent, was found following a thorough search.

Some cocaine was also found, as well as 23 grams of methylamphetamine in the dashboard after his passenger, Angie Donaldson, informed police.

Cain initially told police he was unaware of the drugs, but it was later revealed he had agreed to transport them to pay a drug debt.

"Your offending involved a colossal amount of methylamphetamine," Judge Belinda Lonsdale said on Friday.

"No doubt it was worth millions of dollars and had the capacity to cause incalculable harm to thousands of people."

Judge Lonsdale said Cain played an integral role in a larger drug syndicate.

Cain, who pleaded guilty to several drug charges, must serve at least 14-and-a-half years behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

Donaldson, 37, had no knowledge about most of the drugs in the vehicle.

She pleaded guilty to one drug charge and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, with a minimum of two-and-a-half years

