Jack de Belin to return to court in July

NRL star Jack de Belin will return to court early next month as pre-trial legal arguments failed to reach a resolution.

De Belin and his co-accused Callan Sinclair have pleaded not guilty to the aggravated sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman inside a Wollongong apartment in December 2018.

His case returned to court this week for pre-trial matters, which cannot be published for legal reasons.

De Belin's trial was originally set down to begin on February 3, but has been hit by several delays.

Legal arguments which began in February were then adjourned until April when a critical witness fell ill.

The matter was then adjourned until this week because of the coronavirus pandemic and was slated for a five-day hearing.

However the matter did not conclude on Friday and was adjourned until July 9.

Judge Andrew Haesler is expected to reserve his judgement in the matter for several weeks once the pre-trial arguments are heard.

Judge Haesler also said this week that it's anticipated any trial would occur in November, though any potential date will hinge on the outcome of pre-trial matters.

The St George Illawarra and NSW State of Origin back-rower has been sidelined for the past 18 months under the NRL's "no fault" stand down rule.

The hardline policy was introduced as a reaction to the game's 2018-19 "summer from hell" which included a slew of players being charged with criminal offences and resulted in a stream of damaging headlines for the game.

De Belin is on a $595,000-a-year deal with the Dragons but is off-contract at the end of 2020.

It has been reported that the Warriors are preparing to offer the 29-year-old a contract for next season should he be acquitted, while the Wests Tigers are also monitoring his situation.