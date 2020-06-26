National

‘Sophisticated’ Vic drug trafficker jailed

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian man who used his cleaning company as a front to bring in tonnes of a chemical that turns into GHB worth almost $12 million has been jailed.

Saer Obian was found guilty of three counts of trafficking in a commercial quantity of a drug of dependence.

The 26-year-old faced four trials before a jury finally found him guilty of trafficking almost 17 tonnes of 1,4-butanediol in September 2019.

The industrial chemical turns into GHB once it is ingested.

"You played the primary role in a sophisticated criminal enterprise," Victorian County Court Judge Douglas Trapnell said on Friday.

"You were the instigator and directing mind in an extensive and successful trafficking operation in 1,4-BD, although I accept there is no evidence of any sales of that drug having occurred."

It was a large-scale drug trafficking enterprise and the expected financial returns were "enormous", he said.

The Coburg man used his cleaning company as a front to bring in the shipments of the chemical, but it was never on-sold.

"The potential returns were huge," Judge Trapnell said.

In sentencing, the judge considered Obian's lack of criminal history, the delay with his case and subsequent trials and his good prospects of rehabilitation.

He was jailed for 17 years and 10 months but will be eligible for parole after he serves 12 years and 10 months.

Obian has already spent more than a year-and-a-half behind bars.

Latest articles

National

Jack de Belin to return to court in July

NRL star Jack de Belin will return to court in July when pre-trial legal arguments are expected to conclude as he battles rape accusations.

AAP Newswire
National

‘Sophisticated’ Vic drug trafficker jailed

A Victorian man who used a cleaning company as a front to traffic an industrial chemical which turns into GHB once ingested has been jailed for 17 years.

AAP Newswire
National

Minister listens to concerns over vaping

Health Minister Greg Hunt has given patients extra time to talk with their GPs about the potential for vaping to help them give up smoking.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire