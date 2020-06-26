National

ACCC ‘wagyu and shiraz’ appeal dismissed

By AAP Newswire

Westpac signage (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's corporate watchdog failed in its appeal against Westpac in the landmark "wagyu and shiraz" case over claims the bank breached responsible lending laws.

The appeal was dismissed in the Federal Court on Friday after the Australian Securities and Investment Commission challenged the 2019 decision.

Only one judge sided with ASIC and the appeal was rejected with the regulator ordered to pay costs.

A key issue was whether the "declared living expense figure is a likely reflection of the consumer's future expenditure if they enter into the credit contract", Justice Jacqueline Gleeson wrote in her reasons on Friday.

The watchdog alleged Westpac breached responsible lending laws when assessing the suitability of more than 260,000 home loans for customers between December 2011 and March 2015.

It claimed the bank relied solely on an expenses benchmark and didn't use customers' declared living expenses.

In the 2019 decision the judge found a bank could never fully assess a potential borrower's position by looking at everyday expenses because they could change their spending behaviour if granted a loan.

"I may eat Wagyu beef every day washed down with the finest shiraz but, if I really want my new home, I can make do on much more modest fare," Justice Nye Perriman said.

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said they would review the decisions and it would include what "additional measures or clarification" that could be required to support compliance with the Credit Act."

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Clunk, clunk, clunk. Can you hear that sound? It is the sound of hundreds of mugs on an assembly line, freshly made and ready to be plastered with Payney’s Punt on the side. We are back for another edition and after three soul searching weekends, we...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Sporting codes reveal updated return to train and play guidelines

Three of Victoria’s biggest winter sporting codes have revealed their updated return to train and play protocols. Following the State Government’s decision to tighten coronavirus restrictions, AFL Victoria, Football Victoria and Netball Victori...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Tallygaroopna senior football coach steps down from role

Tallygaroopna Football Club senior coach Kevin O’Donoghue will not be at the helm next year due to family reasons. With the Kyabram District Football Netball League season cancelled, O’Donoghue’s tenure ends after two seasons and two back-to-back...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire