NSW surgeon’s daughter to face crash trial

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Nicola Teo (left) - AAP

The daughter of renowned neurosurgeon Charlie Teo will stand trial after pleading not guilty over her role in a crash on Sydney's outskirts which left a former bikie boss fighting for life.

Nicola Teo, 24, on Friday pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm when she faced Penrith District Court.

Police allege she was driving on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened at Lower Macdonald, northwest of Sydney, on September 25 last year.

Former Comancheros boss Jock Ross was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition when his motorcycle collided head on with Teo's Toyota Landcruiser.

Teo is facing a maximum jail term of seven years and has also been charged with negligent driving, not keeping left of a dividing line and not giving details to police.

She is due back in court on August 14 when a trial date is expected to be set.

