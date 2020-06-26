Morrison to meet banks over virus supports

National
Morrison to meet banks over virus supportsBy AAP Newswire
The prime minister and treasurer will meet the heads of Australia's big banks to discuss the end of six-month loan deferrals in place to help people through the coronavirus pandemic.
Concerns have been raised about the economic impact when a suite of supports, including wage subsidies and extra unemployment payments alongside mortgage relief, all end in September.
Scott Morrison said he wanted to get a better understanding of the banks' plans and urge them to fast-track finance for people wanting to access government grants to build new homes.