Morrison to meet banks over virus supports

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison - AAP

The prime minister and treasurer will meet the heads of Australia's big banks to discuss the end of six-month loan deferrals in place to help people through the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerns have been raised about the economic impact when a suite of supports, including wage subsidies and extra unemployment payments alongside mortgage relief, all end in September.

Scott Morrison said he wanted to get a better understanding of the banks' plans and urge them to fast-track finance for people wanting to access government grants to build new homes.

