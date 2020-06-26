National

PM wants virus work rules to be permanent

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has warned inflexible workplace rules will cost jobs, after discussing industrial relations reform with state and territory leaders.

The prime minister wants some temporary changes made during the coronavirus pandemic to continue beyond their expiry date in September.

"Industrial relations inflexibility in this environment will cost jobs," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

Rules around full-time, part-time and casual work, including reducing hours, have been relaxed in some industries during the early stages of the economic crisis.

National cabinet on Friday discussed longer-term changes to industrial laws which will be reformed after employer-union consultations.

Mr Morrison said withdrawing flexibility after September would make it harder for bosses to keep people in jobs.

"If those rigid rules were reinforced - and we talked about this at national cabinet today - then those who are on part-time hours would be most at risk," he said.

"In order to fulfil the requirement of the full-time hours, at the full rates, then I fear that that could lead to part-time employment being lost unnecessarily."

He said women would be particularly affected if part-time and casual jobs were lost.

Latest articles

Soccer

World Cup sparks call for pro team in NZ

New Zealand needs a professional women’s team more than ever according to Football Ferns great Annalie Longo after their 2023 World Cup co-hosting triumph.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Klopp pays tribute to past Reds greats

An emotional Juergen Klopp has dedicated this year’s league title success after a 30-year-wait to club greats Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard among others.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire