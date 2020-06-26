National

Murdered Qld mum’s family speaks

By AAP Newswire

Rockhampton woman Karen Gilliland. - AAP

The parents of murdered woman Karen Gilliland have spoken publicly for the first time since she was killed outside her central Queensland home.

"We are here to thank the first responders, ambulance and police, the neighbours on the night who helped the kids, the kids' schools and staff, the whole Rockhampton community for their support," they said.

"The police support has been incredible.

"The three kids are with us now and they are our only focus and priority."

Ms Gilliland's estranged husband Nigel has been charged with her murder.

It's alleged he stabbed the 42-year-old nurse multiple times outside her Rockhampton home, in front of two of her three children.

They and emergency crews tried to save her, but she died as a result of her injuries.

Following their statement on Friday, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said Ms Gilliland's parents had requested privacy so they could have "an opportunity to grieve their daughter".

