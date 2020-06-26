National

Mandatory checks for Qld mineral workers

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham. - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland's mineral mine and quarry workers will receive mandatory lung checks to help detect diseases like silicosis.

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham says the free checks will apply to 15,000 Queensland workers from September 1.

"Mandatory screening is critical for early detection," he said.

Under the changes every worker will have a chest X-ray that is read by at least two qualified radiologists as well as a lung function test.

This will happen when they start their position and at least once every five years during their career in the industry.

They also can choose to continue having free checks after they leave their jobs.

Free mandatory respiratory health screening is already in place for Queensland's 37,000 coal mine workers.

Retired or former coal, mineral mine and quarry workers who have left the industry can contact the mine dust health support service on 1300 445 715 to access free health checks.

Latest articles

Soccer

World Cup sparks call for pro team in NZ

New Zealand needs a professional women’s team more than ever according to Football Ferns great Annalie Longo after their 2023 World Cup co-hosting triumph.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Klopp pays tribute to past Reds greats

An emotional Juergen Klopp has dedicated this year’s league title success after a 30-year-wait to club greats Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard among others.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire