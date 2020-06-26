Nightclubs reopen as WA’s virus rules ease

Western Australia is monitoring Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak as the state prepares to further ease restrictions this weekend, including allowing nightclub dance floors and the casino gaming floor to reopen.

Health Minister Roger Cook said it was concerning to see community spread in Victoria and it showed what WA might need to do in the event of an outbreak in a suburb or community group.

"Every system will be tested over the coming months and we have to anticipate that at some point that system will have a gap in it and the disease will get through, so we have to manage those outbreaks," he told reporters on Friday.

"We can't eliminate the disease. We can control it ... by the WA public doing the right thing ... (and) through restrictions."

Phase four in the easing of restrictions will begin at midnight and Mr Cook has urged people to use common sense.

"Police will not be out there tonight with a 1.5m ruler on the dance floor ensuring people stay apart," he said.

Mr Cook also offered some dating advice for single people as the threat of COVID-19 remains.

"You need to treat dating like the easing of restrictions - you take small steps," he said.

"Pease, let's not dive in. It's important to protect yourself."

WA recorded no new infections overnight, leaving the tally at 608, including four active cases.

KEY CHANGES UNDER PHASE FOUR IN WA:

* Gathering limits removed. Only determined by WA's reduced 2sqm rule

* Removal of seated service requirements at food outlets and licensed premises

* No requirement to maintain a patron register

* Alcohol can be served as part of unseated service arrangements

* Events permitted except large scale music festivals

* Unseated performances allowed at concert halls, live music venues, bars, pubs and nightclubs

* Gyms can be unstaffed but require regular cleaning

* Casino gaming floor to reopen under temporary restrictions

* A 50 per cent capacity at major sport and entertainment venues.