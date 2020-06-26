National

Man in court over fatal Melbourne stabbing

By AAP Newswire

Marco Deng (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The man accused of murder over a fatal stabbing in Melbourne's CBD has faced court.

Marco Deng, 22, is charged with the murder of Machar Kot, 21, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Kot, from Kurunjang in Melbourne's west, was stabbed on Market Street about 5am. He died in hospital a short time later.

Prosecutors asked for longer than normal to put together the evidence against Deng, arguing days spent searching for him put the investigation "a little bit behind".

Deng was arrested and charged on Thursday.

He's due to return to Melbourne Magistrates Court on October 16 for a committal mention.

