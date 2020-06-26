National

Palfreeman travel ban at final end: Payne

By AAP Newswire

Jock Palfreeman leaving a Bulgarian migrant detention centre in 2019. - AAP

1 of 1

The long-delayed return home from Bulgaria of Sydney man Jock Palfreeman, is at its "final end", the Australian foreign minister says.

Marise Payne on Friday said Mr Palfreeman, who was released in October after serving nearly 12 years behind bars in Sofia for murder, has everything he needs from Australia to leave the Balkan nation.

However the 33-year-old says he remains unable to leave the country as his movement is restricted by the Bulgarian government over issues relating to an expired travel ban.

"We're at the final end of those processes and we've been very clear with the government in Bulgaria that we expect to see Mr Palfreeman able to travel as soon as possible," Ms Payne told AAP in Sydney on Friday.

"Once that travel ban is lifted then that should be readily facilitated.

"He has everything he needs from the Australian side to do that ... and then he'll be able to make his own decisions about where to next."

Ms Payne said Australian government officials would continue to engage with their Bulgarian counterparts to ensure there were no further impediments to Mr Palfreeman's freedom of movement.

Bulgaria's interior ministry in May told reporters it would start the process of lifting the travel ban after a bid to appeal Mr Palfreeman's parole was thrown out of the Supreme Court of Cassation.

But the former Riverview student told AAP at the time that the "illegal refusal" to let him leave the country hadn't halted.

Mr Palfreeman was found guilty of murder and attempted murder for stabbing two Bulgarian youths during a street melee in 2007. He has always maintained he acted in self-defence.

Hristo Monov, the father of the man killed by Mr Palfreeman, earlier this month said the Australian's early release was illegal and that the three-judge panel who made the decision in September were corrupt.

"I just want (Palfreeman) to go back to prison for one more night - they'll be so happy to see him," Mr Monov, a former Bulgarian Socialist Party MP, told reporters in Sofia.

Latest articles

Finance

ACCC to appeal rail terminal takeover

The ACCC is seeking special leave to appeal to the High Court against Pacific National’s acquisition of a rail terminal in Queensland from Aurizon.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas raises $1.4b equity for COVID era

Qantas has raised $1.3 billion from institutional investors as part of a $1.9 billion share sale, and its equities will resume trade when the market opens.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin Aust to be sold to Bain Capital

Virgin Australia administrators have agreed to sell the airline to Bain Capital to pay off its creditors.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire