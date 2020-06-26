National

Man’s body found near Melbourne school

By AAP Newswire

Victorian police at a crime scene in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

A body has been found near a school in Melbourne's southeast.

Passers-by spotted the man's body at Lesdon Avenue in Cranbourne's Donnelly Recreational Reserve, opposite the Rangebank Primary School, about 7.15am on Friday.

A crime scene has been set up by local detectives and the homicide squad called in. The State Emergency Service will help preserve the crime scene.

Photographs from the scene show the body covered by a white blanket and it can be seen through the gates of the school.

Classes at the school have been cancelled for the day, it has been reported.

Latest articles

Finance

ACCC to appeal rail terminal takeover

The ACCC is seeking special leave to appeal to the High Court against Pacific National’s acquisition of a rail terminal in Queensland from Aurizon.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas raises $1.4b equity for COVID era

Qantas has raised $1.3 billion from institutional investors as part of a $1.9 billion share sale, and its equities will resume trade when the market opens.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin Aust to be sold to Bain Capital

Virgin Australia administrators have agreed to sell the airline to Bain Capital to pay off its creditors.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire