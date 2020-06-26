National

Domestic violence laws pass WA parliament

By AAP Newswire

Police must record every family violence incident and there will be tough new penalties for strangulation after a law reform package passed through Western Australia's parliament.

The comprehensive package amended nine separate pieces of legislation under six ministerial portfolios.

The new criminal offence for suffocation and strangulation comes after research found that women suffering such abuse were seven times more likely to die by homicide, compared to other family violence victims.

"We cannot ignore the growing awareness of the inherent danger of non-fatal strangulation and how it can be a precursor to escalating violence," Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence Minister Simone McGurk said on Friday.

Serial family violence offender declarations will also be introduced, making it easier for the courts and police to identify them, and reduce their risk of reoffending.

Other changes include making it easier for evidence of family violence to be introduced in criminal trials, jury directions to counter stereotypes and misconceptions, and amendments to the Restraining Orders Act and Bail Act to enhance victim safety.

"I truly believe that these changes will save lives," Ms McGurk said.

