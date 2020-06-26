National

Final testing for SA’s biggest battery

By AAP Newswire

Energy Minister Dan van Holst Pelekaan with a Tesla battery. - AAP

1 of 1

Final testing is underway on South Australia's big battery after work to increase its capacity by 50 per cent to 150 megawatts.

Energy Minister Dan van Holst Pellekaan said the project was entering its critical testing phase by activating the battery's full capacity.

"The increase in storage power and capacity means a faster response to disturbances such as network faults, so that within milliseconds the Hornsdale Power Reserve can help stabilise the grid," the minister said.

Independent modelling suggested the reserve had already delivered more than $150 million in customer savings within its first two years of operation.

"Upon successful completion of testing in the next few months, we expect these savings will continue to grow," Mr van Holst Pellekaan said.

The Hornsdale Power Reserve - already the world's biggest battery - was built by Tesla and is owned by Neoen Australia.

Neoen Australia Managing Director Louis de Sambucy said the testing phase ensured the completed expansion met the highest performance standards.

"The expansion will make Hornsdale Power Reserve 50 per cent bigger and will deliver ground-breaking innovations to increase grid security and further unlock renewable energy performance in South Australia," he said.

The state government is providing $15 million across five years for the project, while the federal government is investing $50 million and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) a further $8 million.

Latest articles

Finance

ACCC to appeal rail terminal takeover

The ACCC is seeking special leave to appeal to the High Court against Pacific National’s acquisition of a rail terminal in Queensland from Aurizon.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Qantas raises $1.4b equity for COVID era

Qantas has raised $1.3 billion from institutional investors as part of a $1.9 billion share sale, and its equities will resume trade when the market opens.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Virgin Aust to be sold to Bain Capital

Virgin Australia administrators have agreed to sell the airline to Bain Capital to pay off its creditors.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire