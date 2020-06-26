New virus case in Qld as holidays begin

Queensland has recorded its first new case of the coronavirus in over a week, as hordes of travellers are set to hit the road for the start of the school holidays.

The fresh case is a traveller returning from overseas, taking the number of active cases to two after an eight-day streak of zero cases.

Authorities say the state has smashed the curve of the virus, but are begging residents not to drop the ball.

They fear an expected surge in travel, beginning with school holidays on Friday, could see an increase in cases.

Police Minister Mark Ryan on Friday announced extra compliance checks would be conducted to mitigate that risk.

Backpackers and travellers in the Wide Bay region will be targeted, after a fruit picker tested positive on June 6, as well as pubs and clubs across the state.

Mr Ryan says police have recently found a number of people not complying with the quarantine orders.

"Don't think we're not watching you," he told reporters on Friday.

"You're not just risking a fine, you are also risking the healthcare of your fellow Queenslanders and you're risking all the hard work that Queenslanders have done to date in containing the coronavirus."

Authorities are also urging Queenslanders not to become complacent on the roads.

"Despite the lockdown situation, we have seen too many lives lost on our roads compared to this time last year and a noticeable increase in high-speed offences," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said in a statement.

A state-wide road safety blitz will begin on Saturday, with more patrols, roadside drug and alcohol testing and speed cameras in operation.