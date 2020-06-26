National

Lone Virgin Aust bidder faces tough market

By AAP Newswire

The lone bidder for Virgin Australia should brace for a hard landing in Australia's shrunken aviation market, the federal finance minister has warned.

Mathias Cormann said Australian airlines were among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't think that it's any surprise to anyone that the outlook for the aviation sector is going to be a challenge for some time," he told Sky News on Friday.

"We do have to face the facts that over the foreseeable future the level of activity in that sector is going to be significantly less."

US-based private equity group Cyrus Capital Partners has withdrawn its offer for Virgin Australia, leaving Bain Capital as the sole bidder.

