Qld nears grim domestic violence milestone

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Police are on course to reach a record 100,000 public interactions related to domestic violence incidents this financial year.

So far there have been more than 96,000 interactions, up eight per cent from the same period last financial year.

The grim milestone of 100,000 interactions - including calls for service, domestic violence order applications and breaches, and orders serve - is expected to be reached before the end of June.

AAP has asked police if they can specify how many of the interactions have been call-outs to deal with actual or threatened violence in Queensland homes.

Deputy Police Commissioner Tracy Linford says police have faced a steady increase in domestic violence work.

"Unfortunately, we've seen increases year in, year out, in terms of calls for service," she has told the ABC.

"Now is that a good thing or a bad thing? With a glass half full, I'd say that gives me some confidence that we are building the confidence of people to come to us and report it."

