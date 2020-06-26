National

Sydney high school closed over COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

A caution sign on the wall of a primary school in Adelaide. - AAP

A year 7 student at a school in Sydney's south-west has tested positive for coronavirus, and the school remains closed for cleaning and contact tracing.

A testing clinic has been set up at Camden Hospital as NSW Health urges anyone linked to Camden High School, who has been unwell or has flu-like symptoms, to be tested.

"The school will continue to support students with at-home learning arrangements while the school site is non-operational," the Education Department said on Friday.

The Camden High School student is believed to have attended school all week.

The school's closure comes as Lane Cove West Public School was closed for deep cleaning on Thursday after a seven-year-old student developed symptoms on Saturday.

Meanwhile, NSW on Thursday announced it would turn away football fans from Victoria, where the number of new coronavirus cases has grown by double digits every day for the past week.

NRL and AFL spectators trying to enter NSW stadiums are likely to be required to show their driver's licence to prove they're not from Victoria.

The new regulations were announced on the same day the state government confirmed an elderly man who died in April will be added to the state's COVID-19 death toll, raising it to 51.

There are currently 54 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health, with none in intensive care.

In NSW, 2,776 people are known to have recovered from COVID-19.

