Tasmania to make call on reopening border

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein - AAP

Tasmania is expected to set a date when its borders will reopen, more than three months after they were shut to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Premier Peter Gutwein says he will make the much-anticipated announcement on Friday.

Some states and territories have eased travel restrictions in recent weeks, but Mr Gutwein has held firm, saying he wanted to see how cases tracked on the mainland.

Mr Gutwein has held "positive" talks with South Australia, which has opened to Tasmanians and select states, in a sign visitors from some jurisdictions may be more welcome than others.

The state government has previously said late July is the likely date for when border restrictions will be eased.

Tasmania, which closed its borders on March 20, is free of active COVID-19 cases and last recorded a new case more than five weeks ago.

The state will shift to stage three of restrictions from midday, with up to 500 people allowed at outdoor venues and 250 at indoor ones.

The one person per four square metres rule has been eased to two metres.

Community sport and contact training have been given the green light, while casino and gaming venues, markets and garage sales can resume.

However, a 20-person limit on household visitors remains in place.

