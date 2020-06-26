National

Qantas left with little choice as jobs go

By AAP Newswire

Grounded Qantas planes at Sydney Airport - AAP

1 of 1

Qantas has axed a fifth of its workforce and grounded the bulk of its international fleet as it tries to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

The national airline has shed 6000 jobs as part of a drastic three-year plan to slash costs by $15 billion.

Almost 15,000 other staff will remain stood down without pay or on enforced leave.

It's hoped about half of them will be back at work by the end of the year, but the other half who are mostly attached to international operations are unsure when they might get a regular income again.

Qantas is pushing the federal government to extend its Job Keeper scheme, or something similar, to the airline.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the aviation sector will need ongoing help, with JobKeeper wage subsidies and other coronavirus support measures to end in September, but was unable to offer any certainty.

"We are just working through the best way to target and deliver that support," he said on Thursday, adding that could include JobKeeper or other measures.

Qantas chief executive officer Alan Joyce on Thursday said he did not expect the airline to resume international services in any significant way until July next year at the earliest.

"The collapse of billions of dollars in revenue leaves us little choice if we are to save as many jobs as possible long term," Mr Joyce said.

"We have to position ourselves for several years where revenues will be much lower. And that means becoming a smaller airline in the short term."

Mr Joyce said vital signs were strengthening for domestic operations and the airline has "extremely bright prospects for recovery".

But to get there, the carrier will have to raise $1.9 billion through a share sale to balance its books.

Other drastic actions include grounding at least 100 aircraft for up to 12 months, including most of the international fleet.

Mr Joyce promised generous redundancy payouts, worth $600 million, to the 6000 who will lose their jobs - a mix of pilots, cabin crew, engineers, ground workers and corporate staff.

Voluntary redundancies will be offered before people are tapped to leave.

He said he would continue not taking a salary while executive staff will take a 15 per cent pay cut.

"This year was supposed to be one of celebration for Qantas. It's our centenary. Clearly, it is not turning out as planned," Mr Joyce said.

The three-year plan aims to have 21,000 active employees by June 2022. The Qantas Group currently has 29,000 staff.

Latest articles

News

Community COVID-19 testing finishes, as virus no longer active in Greater Shepparton

Goulburn Valley Health has stopped COVID-19 community testing, after the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services reported there were no longer any active cases of the virus in Greater Shepparton. But chief executive Matt Sharp warned the...

Madi Chwasta
News

The road back: how tourism will recover in a post crisis world

ECHUCA-Moama is moving closer to being open for business. NSW will further relax restrictions today, allowing holidays to be taken across the state.

Andrew Johnston
News

Up to 20 people in homes and overnight stays allowed from June 1

Locals will be allowed a total of 20 people in their homes and overnight stays in tourism accommodation will be back on the cards from June 1, Premier Daniel Andrews announced today. The loosening of restrictions will come into effect from 11.59pm...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire