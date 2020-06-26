National

Cruise exec to face Ruby Princess inquiry

By AAP Newswire

The Ruby Princess cruise ship - AAP

1 of 1

A Carnival Australia heavyweight responsible for "guest experience" at the cruise line, is due to face the Ruby Princess inquiry on Friday.

Senior vice president, guest experience, Peter Little is among the witnesses scheduled for the latest Special Commission of Inquiry hearing.

Mr Little, who joined Carnival Australia in late 2008, is in charge of shipboard and shore operations for the Princess Cruises and Sydney-based P&O Cruises fleets, according to the company's website.

He has worked in the cruise industry since 1991.

More than 20 coronavirus deaths across Australia have been linked to the 2700 passengers who disembarked the Ruby Princess when it arrived in Circular Quay on March 19.

Recent witnesses have included passengers, many of whom recounted mixed messages from both the cruise line and NSW Health authorities.

Public hearings began in April and are scheduled to run until July 6.

Latest articles

Rugby

Souths have no fears for Reynolds and Cook

Wayne Bennett said very llittle following South Sydney’s loss to Penrith but he is confident star Rabbitohs duo Adam Reynolds and Damien Cook are fit.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Penrith’s depth a reward for tough 2019

Penrith’s NRL depth is proving a crucial component of the club going from also-rans in 2019 to provisionally at the top of the NRL ladder in 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dragons look to unleash ball-playing Dufty

St George Illawarra’s mini-resurgence has coincided with fullback Matt Dufty unleashing his passing game in attack.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire