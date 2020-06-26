National

Live entertainment on leaders’ agenda

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison will seek the backing of states and territories to put in place a plan to revive live entertainment following coronavirus-driven shutdowns.

The prime minister will meet with premiers for national cabinet on Friday, ahead of another round of lifting restrictions in states with low or no cases.

He wants agreement on a timetable for when the entertainment sector can expect to resume business.

The restarting of live entertainment will be another plank in the government's plan to restore arts sector jobs, following the announcement on Thursday of a support package.

"What we need to do is work on the protocols so that shows can get started when the public health advice says it's safe to do that, but there's also this economic hurdle," Arts Minister Paul Fletcher says.

"If we get through the public health issues, but participants in the sector - be they arts companies, private promoters, producers - haven't got the capital to fund new shows, then we could be off to a very slow start."

On Thursday the government unveiled a $250 million package of grants and loans for the sector, with a focus on helping touring artists, actors and producers of the stage and screen.

A large portion of the support - $90 million - is for concessional loans for new productions and events.

National cabinet will also discuss clamping down on localised outbreaks of coronavirus like that occurring in Victoria.

The state recorded 33 new cases on Thursday, sparking a testing blitz across 10 hotspot suburbs.

Premier Daniel Andrews described the outbreaks as a public health bushfire.

Despite the spike in Victorian cases over the past week, Mr Morrison continues to push for a broader reopening of the economy, saying Australia is well-equipped to deal with outbreaks.

"There are a few challenges in Melbourne at the moment but as we said, there will be outbreaks," he said.

"(But) we can't flick the light on and off and on and off."

At least one of the clusters of cases among extended family in Melbourne has been associate with a security guard at a hotel where returned travellers have been in quarantine.

Leaders will also discuss these hotel quarantine arrangements on Friday, along with plans in some states to allow international students back into the country.

