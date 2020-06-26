Media authority seeks fake news crackdown

The communications watchdog wants tech giants to crack down on fake news.

It's asked digital platforms including Facebook, Google and TikTok to drum up an industry code to address misinformation.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority says the code should help Australians better judge the bona fides of what they are reading online.

In its objectives paper released on Friday, the authority said it also wanted the code to improve transparency around how the social media giants operated.

"False and misleading news and information online has the potential to cause serious harm," chair Nerida O'Loughlin said.