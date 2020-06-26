National

Media authority seeks fake news crackdown

By AAP Newswire

Facebook - AAP

1 of 1

The communications watchdog wants tech giants to crack down on fake news.

It's asked digital platforms including Facebook, Google and TikTok to drum up an industry code to address misinformation.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority says the code should help Australians better judge the bona fides of what they are reading online.

In its objectives paper released on Friday, the authority said it also wanted the code to improve transparency around how the social media giants operated.

"False and misleading news and information online has the potential to cause serious harm," chair Nerida O'Loughlin said.

Latest articles

Sport

Young Lions keep netball bonds strong with live lockdown training

Seymour Lions junior netball coaches Ellie O’Sullivan and Courtney Aldous have kept their respective teams fit and firing throughout the lockdown period, using technology to connect and run fitness sessions with their players.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Seymour junior football and netball season under cloud of doubt

Seymour District Junior Football Netball League’s 2020 season is in serious doubt, with current COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of volunteers the biggest hurdles to getting a season off the ground.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Clubs given extra time to apply for funding

Community sporting clubs now have extra time to apply for government funding after a recent announcement. On Friday, Community Sport Minister Ros Spence extended the cut-off for applications to receive funding as part of the $40 million...

Seymour Telegraph

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire