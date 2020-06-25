National

Suspicion NSW father met with foul play

By AAP Newswire

An unused mine shaft (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A coroner has "serious suspicion" a father who vanished in a remote area of NSW met with foul play.

Bennett "Ben" Dominick died shortly after he disappeared somewhere in the arid and remote Coocoran Opal Fields in northwest NSW in January 10, 2015, Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan found on Thursday.

"Whether Ben's death was the result of homicide or misadventure, and to a much lesser extent suicide, cannot be excluded," she said.

"However, I have serious suspicion that Ben was subject to foul play."

Police have conceded flaws in the investigation's infancy crippled the chance of finding him alive.

Mr Dominick's car still had money inside when found on January 13 abandoned in bushland 30km from where he was last seen.

He'd been reported missing hours earlier but it took another week for police to conduct a formal search.

Significant merit was given to a local officer's "certainty" that she had seen the missing man at a petrol station on January 12.

Lightning Ridge police didn't inquire about obtaining copies of CCTV from Caltex or nearby businesses until January 20, the coroner said.

"This is not a case where Ben disappeared without a trace," Ms O'Sullivan said.

"Rather, the fact that his car was parked in Lightning Ridge was a significant clue as to his possible whereabouts."

Ms O'Sullivan said had police focused on the evidence before them on January 13 "the chances of finding Ben would have greatly increased".

She concluded the car was not driven to its resting place by Mr Dominick but "regrettably" was unable to say who did or why they drove it there.

Police told the inquest the mistakes that occurred in 2015 wouldn't be possible under a new regime introduced this year.

An officer entering a missing person report into the police database must now conduct and record an initial risk assessment and submit it to their supervisor for review and verification.

When new information is entered, police are prompted to consider reassessing the risk.

The Missing Persons Registry also reviews each new report within 24 hours of its creation.

The coroner recommended Mr Dominick's case be referred to the Unsolved Homicide Team.

Latest articles

News

Littleproud says Roundup safe despite US court settlement

Australia’s agriculture minister insists common weedkiller Roundup is safe after its manufacturer agreed to pay almost $16 billion to settle cancer lawsuits in the United States. Pesticides giant Bayer last week agreed to pay up to...

Jamie Salter
News

It’s all about irrigating smarter at this Kyabram farm

Every northern Victorian farmer knows the importance of irrigation and getting the best value out of every single drop of water - Kyabram dairy farmer Andrew Murphy is no exception. With a milking platform of just 100ha and a spring peak of around...

Dairy News Australia
News

Allergy management goes digital

AllergyPal is a digital management platform for children with moderate to severe food allergies, seeking to build a national database of patients with food allergies. The app was co-developed by two of Australia’s leading paediatric allergists...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire