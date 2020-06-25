National

Slain Solomone laid to rest in Melbourne

A teenager who died after being stabbed in Melbourne last week has been laid to rest at an emotional ceremony.

Solomone Taufeulungaki's funeral was held on Thursday in Truganina in Melbourne's west, with a large gathering of family wearing T-shirts displaying his smiling face.

They sang and released doves as he was lowered into the ground by brothers and cousins.

Those who could not be at the funeral, which was capped at 50 people, attended a memorial at the site of Solomone's death in Deer Park amid a sea of floral and written tributes.

The 15-year-old died last Tuesday after he and his cousin were allegedly approached by a group of about 10 youths armed with knives near Brimbank Shopping Centre.

Six boys, aged between 13 and 16, have been charged with violent disorder and affray.

But no one has been charged with Solomone's death.

