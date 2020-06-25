National

Cop in uniform at time of rape, jury told

By AAP Newswire

Kristian Glaser (left) arrives at the NSW District Court - AAP

1 of 1

A police officer in uniform raped a woman, NSW prosecutors have told a jury.

Kristian Dieter Glaser, 44, pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting the woman in her southern Sydney home in 2013, five years before she reported the alleged incident to police.

"The Crown contends he had on his police uniform - he was on duty or had just finished his shift," prosecutor Michael Gleeson said in his opening address on Thursday.

"What the complainant alleges is ... Mr Glaser forcibly took her by the wrists, removed her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her ... and he did that without her consent."

The complainant was expected to tell the Sydney District Court jury she "emphatically" informed Glaser she was not consenting, telling him "no" when he was moving her into the bedroom and removing her clothes.

The jury was told the woman, whose identity cannot be publicly revealed, called Glaser in 2018 and spoke to him about the alleged attack.

After hearing the recorded phone call, the jury may accept Glaser acknowledged the pair had sexual intercourse at her place in 2013, Mr Gleeson said.

"But when the complainant accuses him of in effect having sexual intercourse without her consent, it's fair to say he emphatically denied (it)," the prosecutor said.

Glaser was a serving officer at the time but is no longer in the force.

Two counsellors are expected to give evidence that the woman made complaints to them in 2016, the jury was told.

Glaser did not deny that "on one occasion" he had sexual intercourse with the woman at her home in 2013, defence barrister Adrian Williams said.

"He does deny he did so without her consent," he told the jury, describing the woman as a "willing and interested" participant.

"Her complaint about these events was made years later. Years."

The trial is due to resume on Friday.

Latest articles

National

Slain Solomone laid to rest in Melbourne

Family have farewelled Solomone Taufeulungaki at a moving funeral in Melbourne, as the community mourns the loss of the 15-year-old who was stabbed to death.

AAP Newswire
National

Cop in uniform at time of rape, jury told

Kristian Dieter Glaser denies having non-consensual sex with a woman about the time he ended his shift as a NSW police officer in Sydney in 2013.

AAP Newswire
National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire