Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

By AAP Newswire

Kylie So after being extradited

A woman has faced a Sydney court after being extradited from New Zealand for the alleged murder of a man from central western NSW four years ago.

Police say Robert Dickie, 71, was reported missing by family in June 2016, two days after he was last seen leaving his Elong Elong home.

Detectives believe he has been murdered, but his body has not been found.

On Thursday Kylie So faced Sydney's Central Local Court accused of Mr Dickie's murder.

Detectives investigating the disappearance initially applied for an arrest warrant for So in 2017, only to later discover she was living in NZ, according to NSW Police.

Detectives sought help from NZ Police, who arrested the now 48-year-old in Auckland in April this year.

Her extradition was approved in Auckland District Court, pending COVID-19 travel restrictions, and she arrived in Sydney on Thursday.

"Due to the current public health orders for returning international travellers, the woman was detained at the airport while the arrest warrant was executed, and she was charged with murder," NSW Police said in a statement.

So didn't apply for bail when she appeared in court via video link on Thursday, and it was formally refused. She's next due to face Dubbo Local Court in August.

