National

Lying lawyer faces sentence hearing

By AAP Newswire

Lawyer Michael Anthony Croke (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Sydney lawyer who helped a criminal group concoct a pack of lies about a $702,000 bag of cash seized by police should be sentenced to full-time jail, a judge has been told.

Michael Anthony Croke, 70, was found guilty in April of six charges including perverting the course of justice, aiding a criminal group, and providing false or misleading statement to gain financial advantage.

At his sentence hearing in the NSW District Court on Thursday, prosecutor Chris Taylor argued against a submission by Croke's barrister David Dalton SC inviting the judge to impose a term to be served by way of an intensive correction order.

The order is a sentence of two years or less which is served in the community under strict supervision.

But Mr Taylor submitted that form of serving a sentence was outside the range available to Judge Helen Syme for the offending.

Croke, who was taken into custody in May pending his sentencing, appeared via video link from jail.

The criminal lawyer was charged in 2015 over his role in helping the crime group, headed by an international drug lord, tell a series of lies to the police and the NSW Supreme Court about the $702,000.

They were aimed at convincing authorities that the cash, seized by police in 2011 from an occupant of Sydney's Hilton Hotel, was from a legitimate source.

In submissions supporting a correction order, Mr Dalton presented the judge with sentencing statistics on offenders including retired Federal Court judge Marcus Einfeld, who was jailed for lying to avoid a speeding fine.

Mr Taylor noted Einfeld had pleaded guilty which could be taken into account when considering remorse.

But he said there was no evidence that Croke, who had not gone into the witness box, was remorseful or had accepted the jury's verdicts.

Mr Dalton referred to Croke's previous good character, citing references describing his devotion to family and friends, and his efforts in helping two of them when they were dying.

He is due to be sentenced on July 16.

Latest articles

National

Lying lawyer faces sentence hearing

A Sydney lawyer convicted over lies about a $702,000 bag of cash seized by police shouldn’t serve his sentence in the community, a prosecutor has argued.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire
National

Violinist fights police stabbing charges

Two police officers opened fire but missed hitting a man who allegedly stabbed he policemen in NSW’s Hunter region, a court has been told.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Tasmania charity boss swindled $111,000

The one-time CEO of Meals on Wheels Tasmania swindled more than $111,000 from the charity, spending about $20,000 on sex worker services, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Poker champ apologises for fatal accident

Sydney man Warwick Mirzikinian has apologised in court for a fatal car accident in which he hit and killed an Uber Eats cyclist.

AAP Newswire
National

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

AAP Newswire